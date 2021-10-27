Brokerages Expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) will announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. DocuSign reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOCU. Wedbush upped their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $2,335,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,137 shares of company stock worth $11,114,460 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 9.2% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.3% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 126,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 21.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $3,249,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOCU traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $280.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,837. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.98. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.26 and a beta of 0.92.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

