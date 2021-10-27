Brokerages Expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Epizyme posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.90). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.77). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 788.60% and a negative return on equity of 216.16%. The company had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 427.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPZM shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Epizyme has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,096,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Epizyme in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,368,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 591,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 376,331 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 580.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 341,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 291,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 1st quarter worth $2,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The company has a market cap of $452.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.18.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

