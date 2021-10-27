Brokerages Expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to post $2.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.05 billion and the lowest is $2.04 billion. Oshkosh reported sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year sales of $7.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $8.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion.

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Oshkosh by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Oshkosh by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Oshkosh by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSK stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.37. The company had a trading volume of 34,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.10. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

