Brokerages Expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Range Resources reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4,300%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on RRC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist boosted their price target on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at about $341,298,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Range Resources by 79.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,877,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $81,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,302 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,750 shares in the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,677,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,550 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 571.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223,930 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.88. 406,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,335,341. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.21.

Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

