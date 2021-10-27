Brokerages Expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. Townsquare Media posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 291.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 2.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:TSQ traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 38,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.24 million, a PE ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSQ. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. 52.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

