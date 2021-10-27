Brokerages Set Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Price Target at $39.00

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAYRY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, AlphaValue cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.
Shares of BAYRY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 332,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.27. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $17.34.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
