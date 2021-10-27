Brokerages Set Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Price Target at $39.00

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAYRY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, AlphaValue cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of BAYRY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 332,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.27. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $17.34.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

