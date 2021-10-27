Brokerages Set Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) PT at C$55.38

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$55.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$53.00 target price on the stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.63, for a total value of C$208,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,074,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$86,358,721.50. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.30, for a total transaction of C$955,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,389,163.70. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,205 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,990.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$52.39. The stock had a trading volume of 485,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,272,597. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$44.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.86 billion and a PE ratio of 15.25. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$20.31 and a twelve month high of C$54.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.8899999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.