Brokerages Set George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Price Target at C$141.71

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$141.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WN. TD Securities began coverage on shares of George Weston in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$165.00 price target for the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cfra set a C$135.00 price objective on shares of George Weston in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.44, for a total value of C$198,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,191,960. Also, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 33,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.00, for a total transaction of C$4,366,298.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,059 shares in the company, valued at C$3,175,694.17. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,141 shares of company stock valued at $5,188,812.

Shares of WN stock opened at C$136.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$134.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$123.80. George Weston has a 12 month low of C$91.95 and a 12 month high of C$140.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.54 billion and a PE ratio of 32.96.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.78. The firm had revenue of C$12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.30 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that George Weston will post 8.6299999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. George Weston’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

