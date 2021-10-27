Brokerages Set HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target at $30.00

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Investec cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. DBS Vickers upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in HSBC by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 63.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in HSBC by 0.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 3.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 23.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,223. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HSBC has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.59.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 18.68%. Equities research analysts expect that HSBC will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 114.74%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

