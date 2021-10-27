Brokerages Set Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT at $684.42

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $684.42.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $4.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $553.91. The stock had a trading volume of 55,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,387. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $585.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $614.41. The company has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $333.31 and a 1 year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 380.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,301,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,754,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

