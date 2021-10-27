Brokerages Set Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Price Target at GBX 726.38

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 726.38 ($9.49).
RDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Redrow from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 820 ($10.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.
In other news, insider Matthew Pratt sold 6,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.32), for a total transaction of £42,794.26 ($55,910.97).
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Redrow’s previous dividend of $6.00. Redrow’s payout ratio is currently 0.08%.
About Redrow
Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.
