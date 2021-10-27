Brokers Issue Forecasts for Matador Resources’ Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.50.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist upped their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark began coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

MTDR opened at $45.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.05. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Matador Resources by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,548,000 after acquiring an additional 148,977 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,915,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,598 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Matador Resources by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,093,000 after acquiring an additional 894,934 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,338,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,146,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,337,000 after acquiring an additional 235,404 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,330.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,033.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

