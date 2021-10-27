Brokers Offer Predictions for BOK Financial Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.69. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BOKF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.25.

BOKF opened at $101.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.49. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $55.83 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.91.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $1,001,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $750,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,468,560 in the last ninety days. 56.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in BOK Financial by 10.1% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 105,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in BOK Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in BOK Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,826,000 after acquiring an additional 126,508 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $937,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

