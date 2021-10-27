Brokers Offer Predictions for Canon Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canon in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the technology company will earn $1.88 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.95.

Get Canon alerts:

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 5.06%.

CAJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE CAJ opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.74. Canon has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAJ. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Canon by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,065,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,741,000 after acquiring an additional 184,395 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Canon by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 990,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,544,000 after buying an additional 39,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Canon by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 838,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,974,000 after buying an additional 84,955 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canon by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 790,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,896,000 after buying an additional 65,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Canon by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 580,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canon

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.