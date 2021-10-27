Brokers Offer Predictions for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$814.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$825.98 million.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on KL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.50 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$50.00 to C$55.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a C$50.00 target price (down from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$65.14.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at C$56.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$52.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.43. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of C$40.07 and a 1 year high of C$65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.70.

In other Kirkland Lake Gold news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$49.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,474,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,949,000. Insiders have acquired a total of 450,000 shares of company stock worth $22,337,420 over the last 90 days.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.