Brokers Offer Predictions for The Simply Good Foods Company’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Simply Good Foods in a report released on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SMPL. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.15.

Shares of SMPL opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 66.17 and a beta of 1.01. The Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.16.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 5.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in The Simply Good Foods by 4.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Simply Good Foods by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 13,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $475,507.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 185,157 shares of company stock valued at $6,675,147 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.