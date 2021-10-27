Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,539,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,978,376 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $690,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $83,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAM. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.70.

BAM stock opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $100.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.55.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -433.33%.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

