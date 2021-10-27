Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $59.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 582.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.91.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

