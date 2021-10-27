Bunge (NYSE:BG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.30 EPS

Bunge (NYSE:BG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $2.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Bunge updated its FY 2021 guidance to $11.500-$ EPS and its FY21 guidance to at least $11.50 EPS.

Bunge stock traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,071,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $92.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $68,125.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 36,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,682 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bunge stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,022 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.82% of Bunge worth $90,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

