Bunge (NYSE:BG) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Bunge (NYSE:BG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $11.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.96. Bunge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $11.500-$ EPS.

NYSE BG traded up $2.75 on Wednesday, reaching $90.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,551. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.10. Bunge has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $92.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. Analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 25.30%.

BG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.67.

In other Bunge news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $68,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bunge stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.82% of Bunge worth $90,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

