Bytom Market Cap Hits $76.71 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Bytom has a market cap of $76.71 million and $20.56 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.0476 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bytom Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,708,662,075 coins and its circulating supply is 1,611,856,719 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

