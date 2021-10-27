C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $97.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,629,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,017. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $104.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.53.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.