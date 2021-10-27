C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) Short Interest Up 900.0% in October

C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CPKPY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.52. C.P. Pokphand has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98.

Get C.P. Pokphand alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.3249 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

CP Pokphand Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of animal feed products. It operates through the following business segments: China Agri-Food; Vietnam Agri-Food; and Investment and Property Holding. The China Agri-Food segment produces and distributes animal feed and processed food.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for C.P. Pokphand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.P. Pokphand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.