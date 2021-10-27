Caesarstone (CSTE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $163.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.28 million. On average, analysts expect Caesarstone to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ CSTE opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11. Caesarstone has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The company has a market cap of $424.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.86.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Caesarstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.
Caesarstone Company Profile
Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.
