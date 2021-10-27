Caesarstone (CSTE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $163.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.28 million. On average, analysts expect Caesarstone to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTE opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11. Caesarstone has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The company has a market cap of $424.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 18.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 38,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 55.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 22,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Caesarstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

