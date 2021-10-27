Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. Sells 250,000 Shares

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.48, for a total value of C$1,370,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 829,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,545,606.69.

Glendon Capital Management L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 150,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total value of C$845,220.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 356,200 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$1,478,586.20.

TSE CFW opened at C$5.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.59. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a one year low of C$2.75 and a one year high of C$17.00. The firm has a market cap of C$225.16 million and a P/E ratio of 5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.51) by C($0.31). The business had revenue of C$207.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$215.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFW. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.50 price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calfrac Well Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.56.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

