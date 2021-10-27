Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Shares Down 8.2%

Shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) dropped 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.57. Approximately 849,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 509,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.71.

CXB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Calibre Mining to C$2.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Calibre Mining in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.74. The firm has a market cap of C$522.33 million and a PE ratio of 5.26.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$96.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.