California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 229,437 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 495.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

CVBF opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average is $20.72. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

CVBF has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

