California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 126,553 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 126,553 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLGN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Silgan by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist started coverage on Silgan in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day moving average is $41.42. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. Analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 18.30%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

