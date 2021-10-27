California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 65,657 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,657 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 119.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 16.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth $241,000. 50.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.98. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.14.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.