California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,620,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 106,557 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.7% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Mastercard worth $591,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.14, for a total value of $30,415,661.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 402,715 shares of company stock valued at $148,388,461 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $18.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $338.49. 176,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,642. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.87. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $334.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.