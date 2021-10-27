California State Teachers Retirement System Has $234.31 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,645,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 106,718 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $234,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $8,962,000. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 16.0% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 13,921 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,668,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,540 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $437,398,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.62.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,362,913. The company has a market cap of $118.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.87 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

