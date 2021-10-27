California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 499,799 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,156,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 499,799 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.5% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $397,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.42.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,840,852. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

