California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50,341 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $360,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Citigroup raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $620.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Cowen increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.55.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $612.00. 32,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,170. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $568.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $516.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $616.93. The stock has a market cap of $240.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

