Calix (NYSE:CALX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Calix (NYSE:CALX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calix had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CALX traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.07. 1,158,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,473. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average is $46.01.

In related news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $908,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,290 shares of company stock worth $4,601,701. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calix stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Calix were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price target on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

