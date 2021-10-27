Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Craig Hallum

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $42.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CALX. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Get Calix alerts:

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $58.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. Calix has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.01.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.68 million. Calix had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $59,301.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,869.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,290 shares of company stock worth $4,601,701. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Calix by 61.9% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Calix by 18.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Calix by 80.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,089,000 after buying an additional 771,657 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Calix by 26.4% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 46,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Calix by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.