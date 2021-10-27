Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.04

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.04 and last traded at $40.11, with a volume of 56870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.70.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.37.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.66%.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

