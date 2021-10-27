Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Hits New 12-Month High at $288.75

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$288.75 and last traded at C$288.75, with a volume of 1230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$270.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.24 billion and a PE ratio of 14.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$260.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$252.66.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.01 by C$0.71. The company had revenue of C$3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.93 billion.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

