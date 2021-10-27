Cannell Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,225,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,683,000. Taboola.com accounts for 2.0% of Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. ION Crossover Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,315,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,492,000. Diker Management LLC acquired a new position in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,536,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,934. Taboola.com, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $329.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taboola.com, Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

