Cannell Capital LLC Buys 1,248,029 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 1,940.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,312,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248,029 shares during the quarter. Neuronetics makes up approximately 3.4% of Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 4.99% of Neuronetics worth $21,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Neuronetics by 61.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 162,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neuronetics by 68.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 67,031 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 33.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Neuronetics by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 138,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 76,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair cut Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In related news, Director Robert Cascella acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neuronetics stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $5.07. 2,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,055. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. Research analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.