Cannell Capital LLC Has $28.19 Million Stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 623,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,506 shares during the quarter. Criteo comprises about 4.5% of Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in Criteo were worth $28,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the second quarter worth $15,952,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Criteo during the second quarter valued at $1,180,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Criteo by 716.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the second quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Criteo during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Criteo alerts:

CRTO has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.58.

CRTO traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $33.30. 6,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,553. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.09. Criteo S.A. has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $46.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.38.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.75 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.