Cannell Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cannell Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,623 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WY traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.16. 41,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,537,294. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.10. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

