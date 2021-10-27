Cannell Capital LLC Sells 1,025,215 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Cannell Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 85.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,025,215 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,765,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 100,944 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 26.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,681,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,131,000 after purchasing an additional 568,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 89.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 458,653 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2,675.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 875,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

Shares of BW traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,202. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $558.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.77.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $179,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $72,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

