Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Gap Up to $21.54

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.54, but opened at $22.51. Canon shares last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 16,065 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.39.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 5.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canon Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAJ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Canon by 333,303.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 753,266 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Canon by 611.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 198,815 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,065,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,741,000 after purchasing an additional 184,395 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canon by 26.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,519,000 after purchasing an additional 151,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 33.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 458,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 116,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Canon Company Profile

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

