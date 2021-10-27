Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 899,553 L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 899,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,726,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned about 10.73% of L Catterton Asia Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCAA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000.

LCAA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,614. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.70. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

