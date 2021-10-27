Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,261 shares during the quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,995 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,350,000 after purchasing an additional 181,098 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,349,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,709,000 after purchasing an additional 84,774 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,201,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,646,000 after purchasing an additional 24,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,941,000 after purchasing an additional 30,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

LILA traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.89. 2,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,626. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.70. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.