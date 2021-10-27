Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

NASDAQ CCBG traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $26.76. 25,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,900. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The firm has a market cap of $451.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In related news, Director Allan G. Bense bought 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,927.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,032.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCBG. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CCBG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

