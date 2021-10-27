Capital International Inc. CA Buys 227 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,301 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $27,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $485.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $453.91 and a 200 day moving average of $413.04. The company has a market capitalization of $214.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $492.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.83.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

