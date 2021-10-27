Capital International Inc. CA Has $34.27 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Capital International Inc. CA cut its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 840,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,120 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $34,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

