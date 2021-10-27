Capital International Inc. CA Has $46.85 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Capital International Inc. CA cut its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,704 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $46,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter worth about $14,037,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 148,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after purchasing an additional 214,370 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in AMETEK by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AME stock opened at $130.64 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.86 and a twelve month high of $140.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.44. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.