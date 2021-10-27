Capital International Inc. CA Reduces Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Capital International Inc. CA lessened its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.29% of Bill.com worth $49,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Bill.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 339,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $403,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.92, for a total transaction of $227,651.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,494.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,250 shares of company stock valued at $60,646,131. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $286.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of -244.69 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.44 and a 200 day moving average of $202.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.19 and a one year high of $312.99.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. Bill.com’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BILL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.07.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

